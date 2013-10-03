* Jewellery exports seen hitting $2.9 bln in 2014

* Middle East takes over as biggest export market

* Demand from the EU shrinking (Adds details, quotes, background)

By Behiye Taner

ISTANBUL, Oct 3 Turkey's 2013 jewellery exports are expected to increase by 20 percent this year to $2.5 billion, due to strong demand from markets including the Middle East, the head of the Jewellery Exporters' Association said on Thursday.

"Jewellery exports in the first nine months have reached $1.7 billion ... we expect another $800 million until the year-end and to finish the year with $2.5 billion," Ayhan Guner told Reuters in an interview.

Gold jewellery exports make up about 90 percent of Turkey's total jewellery exports.

Guner said he expected jewellery exports to rise a further 10 to 12 percent next year to hit $2.9 billion, as rising demand from the Middle East makes up for slack markets in Europe.

The share of the European Union in Turkey's jewellery exports has fallen to around 10 percent from 25 percent over the past three years, Guner said.

"Right now our biggest export markets are Iraq and Dubai, through where the gold is distributed across the Middle East. I'd say around 60 to 70 percent of the gold sold in Dubai is produced in Turkey," he said.

The gold price has fallen by nearly a quarter this year as investors fretted the U.S. Federal Reserve would roll back its $85 billion bond-buying programme. High liquidity and low interest rates encourage investors to put money into non-interest-bearing assets such as gold.

Spot gold, which started the year above $1,660 an ounce, was at $1,310.39 an ounce by 1358 GMT on Thursday. (Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)