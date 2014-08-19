ANKARA Aug 19 Outgoing Turkish president Abdullah Gul said on Tuesday that Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu was likely to take over as chairman of the ruling AK Party, and thus become the next prime minister.

"As far as I see, Davutoglu will take over the post. We will support him," Gul said, answering journalists' questions during an event at the presidency in the capital Ankara. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, writing by Jonny Hogg; editing by Ralph Boulton)