BRIEF-Regenxbio prices offering of 3.70 mln shares at $20.50/share
* Regenxbio announces pricing of public offering of common stock
ANKARA Aug 19 Outgoing Turkish president Abdullah Gul said on Tuesday that Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu was likely to take over as chairman of the ruling AK Party, and thus become the next prime minister.
"As far as I see, Davutoglu will take over the post. We will support him," Gul said, answering journalists' questions during an event at the presidency in the capital Ankara. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, writing by Jonny Hogg; editing by Ralph Boulton)
* Regenxbio announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Fitch: China credit derivatives progress, but hurdles remain
March 21 U.S. organic food delivery service Sun Basket has hired banks for an initial public offering (IPO) that could come in the second half of the year, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.