ANKARA May 12 Turkey and Greece have agreed on a number of measures to boost security in the Aegean Sea, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference with his Greek counterpart, Cavusaoglu did not give further details on the planned measures.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Daren Butler)