* UK aims for closer links with emerging giants like Turkey
* Gul to make state visit as guest of Queen Elizabeth
Michael Holden
LONDON, Nov 20 President Abdullah Gul said
on Sunday Turkey was determined to overcome opposition to its
bid to join the European Union before beginning a visit to
Britain that underlines the growing political and economic ties
between the two countries.
Gul's visit to London, where he will be a guest of Queen
Elizabeth, symbolises Britain's push for closer links with
emerging markets such as Turkey.
Britain hopes that increasing trade and investment with
fast-growing economies such as Turkey will boost the British
economy's anaemic recovery from recession at a time when key
trading partners in the euro zone are mired in a debt crisis.
Britain supports Turkey's bid to join the EU. The two
countries also increasingly see eye-to-eye on how to handle
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on protests, with
Turkey threatening sanctions unless the bloodshed stops.
Gul, due to arrive in Britain later on Sunday for the first
state visit by a Turkish president in 23 years, said in an
interview with a British newspaper published on Sunday that
Turkey was determined to join the EU despite the euro zone
crisis and could become the bloc's economic "growth engine".
He rejected concerns that the economic problems facing the
euro zone meant that any further expansion of the 27-member EU
should be put on hold.
"Some people who think in a narrow scope and who do lack a
strategic perspective consider Turkey's membership a burden,"
Gul told Britain's Sunday Telegraph.
"But those who can think 30 years, 60 years ahead, and who
can think about the changing trends in the economy and the
changing centres of power, can understand how much strength
Turkey can bring to the existing strength of Europe."
Gul is likely to repeat that message on Monday when he
addresses the annual conference of the Confederation of British
Industry, Britain's main employers' group.
STATE VISIT BEGINS ON TUESDAY
Gul's state visit, sprinkled with banquets, parades and
ceremony, formally begins on Tuesday when he holds talks with
British Prime Minister David Cameron, who visited Turkey last
year. Cameron set a goal of doubling British trade with Turkey,
then worth around $9 billion a year, over the next five years.
EU countries agreed unanimously in 2005 to start talks with
mainly Muslim Turkey with the goal of full membership.
However, French President Nicolas Sarkozy is opposed to
Turkey joining and German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she
favours a "privileged partnership" for Turkey.
Gul said Turkey's booming economy, which grew 11 percent in
the first quarter of 2011, could give Europe a shot in the arm.
"Consider the potential that Turkey has: Turkey's position,
her assets, the value she can add in terms of energy resources,
her population, the dynamism she can bring into Europe, and also
the growth that she can bring, with Turkey being the engine of
this growth."
He said Turkey viewed the euro zone crisis as a temporary
situation. "We approach the negotiations with a strategic
vision, and are very determined."
Like Britain, which has called for Assad to step down,
Turkey has taken a tough approach on Syria.
"I strongly believe that there is no place any more for
authoritarian regimes - single party systems that do not have
accountability or transparency - on the shores of the
Mediterranean," Gul said.
Turkey hosts the main Syrian opposition and has given refuge
to defecting Syrian soldiers.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague will step up
contacts with opponents of Assad on Monday, meeting Syrian
opposition representatives in London.
The United States and EU have been swift to approve
sanctions against Damascus. Turkey has been more cautious but
said this month it was preparing a list of sanctions against
Syria to complement a Turkish arms embargo already in place.
