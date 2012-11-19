ANKARA Nov 19 Demand for Turkish state-controlled Halkbank's secondary public offering (SPO) totalled 11 billion lira ($6.1 billion), Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday.

Turkey raised 4.51 billion lira ($2.5 billion) from the sale of a 20.8 percent stake in Halkbank, making it the country's largest ever share sale. ($1 = 1.8005 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Ece Toksabay)