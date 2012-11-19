BRIEF-Kenedix to buy back 12 mln shares for 5 bln yen
* Says it plans to buy back up to 12 million shares(4.8 percent stake) for no more than 5 billion yen
ANKARA Nov 19 Demand for Turkish state-controlled Halkbank's secondary public offering (SPO) totalled 11 billion lira ($6.1 billion), Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday.
Turkey raised 4.51 billion lira ($2.5 billion) from the sale of a 20.8 percent stake in Halkbank, making it the country's largest ever share sale. ($1 = 1.8005 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* Said on Friday updates valuation of assets related to commercial centre Puerto Venecia to 498 million euros ($529 million), that is up 4.58 percent at Dec. 31, 2016 versus June 30, 2016
