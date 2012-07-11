BRIEF-Finansbank 2016 net profit rises to 1.20 billion lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 1.20 billion lira ($324.11 million) versus 705.8 million lira year ago
ISTANBUL, July 11 Turkish lender Halkbank's eurobond issue is expected to have a size of $500 million with a 5-year maturity, bankers with knowledge of the primary terms said on Wednesday.
The expected initial price guidance is around 5.375 percent, bankers said. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's government has taken too long to coordinate an "alphabet soup" of agencies tasked with protecting the country from an ever-increasing risk of cyber attack, a parliamentary report said on Friday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Investors in KKR target GfK continued to hold out for a higher price a week before the offer period ends, as personal computer firm founder Michael Dell disclosed a 6.45 percent stake via a special situations fund.