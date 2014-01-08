ISTANBUL Jan 8 Turkey's state-owned Halkbank, whose general manager has been detained as part of a corruption inquiry, will continue to process payments for Turkey's oil and gas imports from Iran, Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Wednesday.

"The state of Iran has accounts with Halkbank and we deposit the payments for the oil and gas purchased to these accounts ... Halkbank will continue to carry out this function," Babacan told Bloomberg HT Television.

