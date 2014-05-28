ISTANBUL May 28 Turkish lender Halkbank mandated five banks to issue a dollar-denominated bond, it said in a statement to Istanbul stock exchange on Wednesday.

The bank hired Barclays Bank, Citigroup, Goldmand Sachs, HSBC and Unicredit for the issue. It did not elobarate the maturity or size of the issue. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay)