ISTANBUL May 28 Initial price guidance on Turkish lender Halkbank's $500 million 5-year eurobond was in the midswaps + 345 basis points area, bankers told Reuters on Wednesday.

The bank said earlier it hired Barclays Bank, Citigroup, Goldmand Sachs, HSBC and Unicredit for the issue. (Reporting by Can Sezer, Writing Seda Sezer, Editing by Ece Toksabay)