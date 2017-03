ISTANBUL May 28 Price guidance on Turkish lender Halkbank's $500 million 5-year eurobond issue was revised down to midswaps + 330 basis points area, bankers told Reuters on Wednesday.

Bankers earlier said initial price guidance was in the midswaps + 345 basis points area. (Reporting by Can Sezer, Writing by Seda Sezer, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)