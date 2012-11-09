ISTANBUL Nov 9 The privatisation of a 20.8 percent stake in Turkish lender Halkbank will take place on Nov. 20, the Istanbul Stock Exchange said on Friday.

Trading on Halkbank shares and related warrants will be suspended on Nov 12 until Nov 21, the statement said.

The bourse also said the prospectus would be released by Saturday at the latest. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)