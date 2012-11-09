ISTANBUL Nov 9 A price range of 13.80 lira ($7.73) and 15.90 lira per share was set for the privatisation of a 20.8 percent stake in Turkish lender Halkbank, the bank said on Friday.

Bids will be collected between Nov. 14-16, according to the prospectus released to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Trading on Halkbank shares and related warrants will be suspended on Nov. 12 until Nov. 21, it said.

($1 = 1.7859 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Bernard Orr)