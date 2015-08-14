ISTANBUL Aug 14 Turkey's privatisation body has
cancelled a planned sale of two insurance units of state-owned
lender Halkbank, the bank said in a statement to the
Istanbul stock exchange late on Thursday.
The Turkish Privatisation Administration had said earlier
this year that privatisation tenders would be held for a block
sale of 93.49 percent of insurance company Halk Sigorta and at
least 90 percent of life insurance and pensions company Halk
Hayat ve Emeklilik.
In its filing, Halkbank did not give a reason as to why the
privatisation had been cancelled.
(Reporting by Birsen Altayli, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; editing
by David Dolan)