Turkey's Ronesans signs $500 mln Kazakh hospital deal - chairman

ANKARA, July 21 (Reuters) - Turkish construction and investment firm Ronesans Holding's healthcare unit has signed a preliminary public–private partnership (PPP) deal for a $500 million hospital project in Kazakhstan, the firm's chairman said on Friday.

Kamil Yanikomeroglu told Reuters in an interview Ronesans was in talks with Japanese and European banks to secure $800 million financing for a $1 billion PPP project comprised of seven rehabilitation centres in Turkey.

Yanikomeroglu also said Ronesans was "very close" to agreeing on a PPP deal with the Russian government for hospital projects. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)