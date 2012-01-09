ISTANBUL Jan 9 Turkey will hold a tender
on Tuesday for a highway project, which includes a bridge across
the Istanbul Strait linking Europe and Asia and which is seen
costing around $5 billion, state-run Anatolian news agency
reported.
Eighteen companies out of an initially interested 33
acquired formal tender specifications to submit offers for the
North Marmara Highway project, including Japanese, Russian,
Spanish, Austrian and Italian firms, as well as Turkish
companies.
The General Directorate of Highways tender had been
postponed until January 10 at the request of the interested
companies.
Obayashi, Mitsubishi, Itochu and
IHI from Japan, Astaldi of Italy, Moskovskiy
Metrostroy and NPO Mostovik of Russia, Stradag of Austria, FCC
Construction of Spain and Turkey's Mapa, Cengiz, Park,
Varyap, Yuksel, Kolin, Nurol, STFA and Gulsan are companies who
acquired the official documents.
The North Marmara Highway Project consists of a 414 km (260
mile) highway connecting Adapazari on the Asian side of the
Marmara region to the Tekirdag region on the European side.
A third bridge over the Istanbul Strait, complete with a
railway track, is also part of the $5 billion project, which
will be Turkey's second largest built-operate-transfer model
project.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Mike Nesbit)