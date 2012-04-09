* Deadline of bidding likely extended to Aug from May-sources

* Vinci would bid with Tepe nsaat

ANKARA, April 9 The bidding deadline for highways and bridges' tenders to be held by Turkey's Privatisation Administration will likely be postponed to August from May 17 after potential bidders requested more time to secure funding, sources familiar with the process told Reuters.

"The deadline for bidding for the privatisation tenders of highways and bridges may be lengthened to end-June or August," a source said.

The source added the OIB would decide by the weekend, and was likely to opt for extending until the end of August.

The OIB declined to comment.

Turkey's privatisation programme has been hit by a wave of delays as the global funding crunch has reduced firms' ability to take on new projects. In January Turkey cancelled a tender for an estimated $5 billion highways project which included building a third bridge over the Bosphorus strait between Europe and Asia, after builders blamed an international financing squeeze.

In late March the OIB extended the prequalification deadline for those interested in the latest tenders to April 24 from April 5.

These will include the construction and operational rights for eight highways and operation rights for the two bridges across the Bosphorus for 25 years.

Five consortia are expected to bid for the tenders including Turkish partners Koc Holding, Alarko Holding , Akfen Holding and Madrid-based highway operator Cintra, owned by Spanish infrastructure conglomerate Ferrovial.

Turkish construction firm Limak, which was expected to bid in a consortium with French construction company Vinci , withdrew from the process, a source close to the matter said.

Vinci is expected to team up with another Turkish construction firm Tepe Insaat instead, the same source said. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Evrim Ergin; Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)