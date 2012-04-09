* Deadline of bidding likely extended to Aug from
May-sources
* Vinci would bid with Tepe nsaat
ANKARA, April 9 The bidding deadline for
highways and bridges' tenders to be held by Turkey's
Privatisation Administration will likely be postponed to August
from May 17 after potential bidders requested more time to
secure funding, sources familiar with the process told Reuters.
"The deadline for bidding for the privatisation tenders of
highways and bridges may be lengthened to end-June or August," a
source said.
The source added the OIB would decide by the weekend, and
was likely to opt for extending until the end of August.
The OIB declined to comment.
Turkey's privatisation programme has been hit by a wave of
delays as the global funding crunch has reduced firms' ability
to take on new projects. In January Turkey cancelled a tender
for an estimated $5 billion highways project which included
building a third bridge over the Bosphorus strait between Europe
and Asia, after builders blamed an international financing
squeeze.
In late March the OIB extended the prequalification deadline
for those interested in the latest tenders to April 24 from
April 5.
These will include the construction and operational rights
for eight highways and operation rights for the two bridges
across the Bosphorus for 25 years.
Five consortia are expected to bid for the tenders including
Turkish partners Koc Holding, Alarko Holding
, Akfen Holding and Madrid-based highway
operator Cintra, owned by Spanish infrastructure conglomerate
Ferrovial.
Turkish construction firm Limak, which was expected to bid
in a consortium with French construction company Vinci
, withdrew from the process, a source close to the
matter said.
Vinci is expected to team up with another Turkish
construction firm Tepe Insaat instead, the same source said.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Evrim Ergin; Writing by Seltem
Iyigun; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)