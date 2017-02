ANKARA Jan 10 Turkey received no bids in a highway tender including a bridge across the Bosphorus strait linking Europe and Asia with an estimated cost of more than $5 billion, a Highways Authority official said on Tuesday.

The tender was cancelled as it failed to attract any bids, General Directorate of Highways vice chairman Ihsan Akbiyik told reporters in Ankara.

The Transport Ministry said earlier on Tuesday Turkey will go ahead with its plan to build the highway even if it fails to attract any bids for the tender. (Reporting by Mustafa Seven, Writing by Ece Toksabay)