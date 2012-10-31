UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL Oct 31 Turkey's Gozde Girisim, conglomerate Koc Holding and Malaysia's UEM Group Berhad have reached an agreement to bid in a highways and bridges tender in Turkey, Gozde said in a statement on Wednesday.
Gozde said it would have a 20 percent stake in their joint venture, with Koc and UEM Group Berhad each having a 40 percent stake. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts