ISTANBUL Oct 31 Turkey's Gozde Girisim, conglomerate Koc Holding and Malaysia's UEM Group Berhad have reached an agreement to bid in a highways and bridges tender in Turkey, Gozde said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gozde said it would have a 20 percent stake in their joint venture, with Koc and UEM Group Berhad each having a 40 percent stake. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)