ISTANBUL, April 19 Turkey expects to receive
bids for a multi-billion dollar highways project on Friday,
involving the construction of a third bridge across the
Bosphorus strait, having cancelled an earlier tender due to an
international financing crunch.
The government has since made terms easier for potential
bidders in the North Marmara Highway Project, involving 414 km
of roads looping north of Istanbul and a rail link across the
Bosphorus.
Some 11 companies acquired official tender documents
including Turkey's Alsim Alarko, Italy's Astaldi
and South Korea's POSCO for what will be
Turkey's second largest project under the build-operate-transfer
model.
Chastened by the cancellation of the North Marmara tender in
January, the Privatisation Administration wants to see how
Friday's tender goes, and in the meantime has decided to delay
bidding deadlines for a bundle of other major highways project
tenders, according to sources with knowledge of the tender
process.
The bidding deadline has been pushed back three months to
August 9, and prequalification registered by June 28 for
projects to construct and operate eight highways and operating
rights for two existing bridges across the Bosphorus for 25
years.
Prospective bidders had earlier asked for more time to line
up financing, and a privatisation official said the delay could
give time for more others bidders to emerge.
"In addition to current investors who require an extension
of the deadlines, there are new investors who have the same
requirement," the official said.
Five consortia are expected to bid for the tenders
including Turkish partners Koc Holding, Alarko
Holding, Akfen Holding and Madrid-based
highway operator Cintra, owned by Spanish infrastructure
conglomerate Ferrovial.
