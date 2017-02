ISTANBUL Nov 12 Turkish security forces killed a lone assailant who hijacked a ferry with some 20 passengers on board in northwest Turkey on Friday evening, Istanbul Governor Huseyin Avni Mutlu told reporters on Saturday.

He said the crew and passengers were all safe and the identity of the hijacker, who was carrying explosives, was still being determined. Earlier reports said up to five suspected Kurdish militants armed with explosives carried out the hijacking. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Louise Ireland)