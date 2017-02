ISTANBUL Nov 12 Turkish security forces overpowered an assailant on Saturday some 12 hours after the hijacking of a passenger ferry by suspected Kurdish militants, Turkish broadcasters reported.

Earlier reports said up to five assailants had taken some 20 people hostage during a journey in the Sea of Marmara in northwest Turkey before the high-speed "sea bus" ran low on fuel and had to anchor west of Istanbul. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Louise Ireland)