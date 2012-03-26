By Ayla Jean Yackley
| ISTANBUL, March 26
ISTANBUL, March 26 A Turkish shampoo commercial
featuring an enraged Adolf Hitler is a "huge insult to human
rights" and should be withdrawn, leaders of the country's Jewish
community said on Monday.
The 13-second television spot for Biomen shampoo shows
black-and-white archival footage of the Nazi leader at a
political rally. Dubbed in Turkish, he shouts that men should
not use women's shampoo.
"Using Hitler, whose brutal ideology caused the deaths of
millions of people, in a commercial in order to be different or
create awareness (of a product) is unacceptable," said a
statement posted on Istanbul's chief rabbinate's website.
The rabbinate contacted Istanbul-based Biota Laboratories -
which makes Biomen - to ask them to pull the ad but the company
has so far declined to scrap it, saying the commercial's message
was humorous, Jewish community leader Silvyo Ovadya told
Reuters.
No one from Biota was immediately available to comment about
the ad or the rabbinate's complaint.
"We will pursue legal means now," Ovadya said. "The ad is
also demeaning to women."
He did not say which legal means the community might pursue.
In Turkey, the Industry Ministry's advertising commission
oversees content in television advertising and is authorised to
pull commercials and issue financial penalties for those that
violate broadcast standards.
About 20,000 Jews live in Turkey, mainly Istanbul, a city of
some 14 million Muslims. Most are descendants of Sephardim who
escaped the Spanish Inquisition and found refuge in the Ottoman
Empire some 500 years ago.
The community has suffered violent attacks, including the
bombing by al Qaeda of two synagogues that killed 27 people in
2003.
Jewish leaders have expressed concern about rising
anti-Semitism in Turkey since relations with Israel, a former
military ally, soured after the 2010 raid by Israeli commandos
of the Mavi Marmara, a Turkish-led humanitarian aid ship bound
for Gaza. Nine Turkish activists, one with dual U.S.
citizenship, died in the raid.
The New York-based Anti-Defamation League said it was
"repulsed" by the use of Hitler's image to sell shampoo.
"The use of images of the violently anti-Semitic dictator
who was responsible for the mass murder of 6 million Jews and
millions of others in the Holocaust to sell shampoo is a
disgusting and deplorable marketing ploy," said Abraham H.
Foxman, the Anti-Defamation League's national director and a
Holocaust survivor, in a statement on the group's website.
(Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Toby Chopra)