ISTANBUL Oct 10 China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world's No.2 telecommunications equipment maker, plans to invest $100 million in acquisitions in Turkey next year, its Turkey General Manager Wu Congcheng said on Wednesday.

Huawei is also planning to spend $20 million for research and development in the country, he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Evren Ballim, Writing by Seda Sezer)