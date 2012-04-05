BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
ISTANBUL, April 5 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday a new incentive scheme aimed at reducing Turkey's gaping current account deficit by encouraging local production of some previously imported goods.
The new scheme will include tax cuts, VAT exceptions and will reduce interest on strategic and regional investments, Erdogan said at a news conference.
Priority will be given to investments in sectors such as aerospace, defence and automotives, he said. Tax incentives for investors could be applied to income from all activities according to the new scheme, Erdogan said.
Incentives will come into effect from January 1, 2012. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* H1 consol net profit after tax EGP 131.2 million versus EGP 13.4 million year ago