ISTANBUL, July 3 Turkey's consumer prices fell 0.51 percent month-on-month in June, the Turkish Statistics Institute said on Friday, dropping more than the expected fall of 0.25 percent in a Reuters poll.

Consumer prices rose 7.20 percent year-on-year, while domestic producer prices rose 0.25 percent on the month, for an annual rise of 6.73 percent, the data showed. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)