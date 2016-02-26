ANKARA Feb 26 Turkish Finance Minister Naci Agbal said on Friday he expects inflation to fall to 7.5 percent by the end of the year, helped by low commodity prices and fiscal discipline.

Inflation, which is consistently seen as one of Turkey's most pressing economic problems, topped 9.58 percent in January, a level some officials say risks hitting the economy's growth potential.

