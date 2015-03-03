* Erdogan ratcheting up pressure on central bank

* Small interest rate cut unlikely to satisfy him

* Political pressure on bank unsettling investors

* Lira hits fresh record low against dollar (Adds central bank minutes, new lira record low)

By Daren Butler and Nevzat Devranoglu

ISTANBUL, March 3 Turkish inflation rose slightly less than expected in February but remained significantly above the central bank's target, limiting its room to make the deep interest rate cuts demanded by President Tayyip Erdogan.

Seeking to boost flagging growth ahead of a June general election, Erdogan has warned that defending high interest rates amounts to treason, ratcheting up pressure on the central bank and telling Governor Erdem Basci to "shape up".

Consumer prices rose 0.71 percent month-on-month in February, statistics institute data showed on Tuesday, just below a Reuters poll forecast of 0.75 percent. On an annual basis they rose to 7.55 percent from 7.24 percent in January.

Economists said the data showed there was probably room for a small interest rate cut in March but this was unlikely to be deep enough to satisfy Erdogan.

Concerns about central bank independence have unsettled investors and the lira weakened to a fresh record low on Tuesday, partly due to U.S. dollar strength but also because the data added to concerns about pressure on the central bank as it showed inflation sharply above its 5 percent target.

The weakness of the lira, energy price rises and poor weather helped drive monthly inflation, which was led by a 2.59 percent increase for food and non-alcoholic drinks and a 1.77 percent transport price rise.

But economists pointed to a decline in annual core inflation, which excludes elements such as food and energy prices, to 7.73 percent from 8.63 percent a month earlier as a positive development.

"The central bank could point to the continued improvement in core indicators and go for a measured rate cut at the March MPC if global risk appetite and the dollar-lira rate allows," said Is Invest economist Muammer Komurcuoglu.

In the minutes of its latest meeting, the bank said it expected core inflation to continue to fall and it would use policy tools to support the economy if an additional slowdown in external demand pulled inflation lower.

PRESSURE ON LIRA

The central bank trimmed all of its main interest rates last month as inflation fell, but drew fire from a government seeking to boost growth ahead of a parliamentary election in June for not cutting them sharply enough.

"We continue to expect the Turkish Central Bank to cut by 25 basis points in March," said BGC Partners chief economist Ozgur Altug.

"The question is whether politicians will be happy with this... We do not think so. So in any case, we believe that just ahead of and after the MPC meeting the lira might be under pressure," he said, forecasting 2015 inflation of 6.9 percent.

The central bank holds its next policy-setting meeting on March 17.

Dollar strength and central bank worries pushed the lira to a record 2.5327 from 2.5120 earlier. The main share index fell 0.29 percent and the benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to 8.23 from 8.42 percent.

Speaking on his plane travelling to Saudi Arabia at the weekend, Erdogan told reporters he would hold talks with Basci but did not say when.

Basci had on Friday dismissed rumours he would quit. Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said late on Monday that the resignations of either Basci or Ali Babacan, deputy prime minister in charge of the economy, were "out of the question". (Additional reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Anna Willard)