BRIEF-GAM Holding investor RBR Capital says opposes re-election of some board members
* RBR Capital Advisors, a GAM investor, says it opposes re-election of board members Diego du Monceau, Ezra Field, along with Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett
ISTANBUL Jan 21 Turkey's Limak Holding has obtained a bridging loan worth 750 million euro for the project to build Istanbul's third airport, its board chairman Nihat Ozdemir said on Wednesday.
Ozdemir also told reporters that Limak will secure a 4.5 billion euro loan in a deal with seven banks in May.
Istanbul's third airport secured a 22.15 billion euro ($25.62 billion) windfall in May 2013 after Turkish consortium Limak-Cengiz-Kolin-Mapa-Kalyon OGG beat out three competitors for the deal.
($1 = 0.8645 euros) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)
* CEO Beth Mooney's 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nh3HRw) Further company coverage: