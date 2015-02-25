By Birsen Altayli
| ISTANBUL
ISTANBUL Feb 25 Turkey's Doga Group plans to
enter the takaful, or Islamic insurance, market in the coming
months with what would be the country's first such product.
Its Doga Sigorta insurance unit is close to signing a
cooperation deal with reassurance companies such as Swiss Re
and others from the Gulf and Malaysia, the unit's
Chairman Nihat Kirmizi told Reuters in an interview.
An alternative to conventional insurance, takaful follows
religious guidelines including bans on interest and pure
monetary speculation and a prohibition on investing in
industries such as alcohol and gambling.
Kirmizi said the Doga Group - which also has interests in
education, technology and health - wanted to take advantage of
the growing interest for Islamic finance products in the largely
Muslim nation. Three Turkish state-run banks are set to launch
Islamic units, widening the reach of interest-free finance.
"We are doing traditional insurance activities at the
moment, and preparing the infrastructure for takaful insurance.
We will be completely ready by May, and we have received verbal
permits from the Treasury," Kirmizi said.
"Many people may not be practising Islam 100 percent, but
they may think, 'why take risks when there is an Islamic option
in insurance?'" he said.
He added that at least three to four other firms planned to
enter the takaful insurance market by 2018.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler and Pravin
Char)