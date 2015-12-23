By Can Sezer and Eric Auchard
| ISTANBUL/OXFORD, England
ISTANBUL/OXFORD, England Dec 23 Turkish
Internet servers have suffered one of the most intense
cyberattacks ever seen in the country over the last week,
according to an Internet management body, raising fears Ankara
may be a target of political hackers.
Internet experts said it was not clear who was behind the
attacks that began on Monday. But Nic.tr, a non-government body
that administers addresses for websites using the ".tr" domain,
including ministries, the military, banks and many commercial
sites, said they originated from "organised sources" outside
Turkey.
Local media reports have suggested a flood of traffic to
Turkish internet servers handling more than 300,000 websites,
could be coming from Russia. They cited Turkey's soured
relations with Moscow after the downing of a Russian warplane
last month on the Syrian border.
The disruptive traffic, known as a DDoS (Distributed Denial
of Service) attacks - in which thousands of computers targeted
at specific Internet targets - resulted in web speeds plummeting
at some sites, Nic.tr said.
"While both the size and duration of the attack are notable,
neither is unheard of. We don't have enough information to start
speculating on whether this is related to specific countries or
which kind of group or single individual may be behind it," said
Artturi Lehtio of Finland-based internet security company
F-secure.
It is not the first time that Turkish websites have come
under attack. The so-called Syrian Electronic Army, hackers
loyal to the Syrian government, said earlier this year it had
successfully broken into government e-mail accounts.
Nor would it be out of the question for political hackers to
target Turkey over a variety of domestic or international
issues.
ANONYMOUS
The Anonymous hacking group posted a video over the weekend
on YouTube, that has since been removed, saying attacks would
continue if Turkey "doesn't stop supporting" Islamic State.
Some critics, including Russian President Vladimir Putin,
accuse Turkey of supporting Islamic State militants, something
the government denies.
The Ankara government has in the past taken a tough stance
on social media sites under Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan.
Twitter, for instance, was temporarily restricted in
2014 after wiretaps of government officials were leaked.
Some observers invoked parallels to Estonia, which was hit
by cyber attacks on private and government Internet sites in
2007. They peaked after a decision to move a Soviet-era statue
from a square in the capital, Tallinn, provoked street protests
by Russian nationals and a diplomatic spat with Moscow.
The sites of the Estonian parliament and the country's
banks, ministries, newspapers and broadcasters were brought to a
crawl and an online banking site was closed.
Estonia at first blamed Russia for the attack, but the
Kremlin denied involvement. Western military experts consider
the incident an act of low-intensity cyber war and say
subsequent attacks against Georgia, Crimea and Ukraine follow a
similar pattern.
(Additional reporting by David Mardiste in Tallinn; Editing by
Jonny Hogg/David Dolan; editing by Ralph Boulton)