LONDON/VIENNA Feb 25 Foreign investors in
Turkey are beginning to feel the effects of a sagging currency,
rising inflation and a growing political power struggle, adding
to fears the country may not be the source of future growth that
some companies had hoped.
Like other developing economies, Turkey has been battered in
recent months by U.S. Federal Reserve plans to reduce its
monetary stimulus. This had allowed financial investors to
borrow cheaply in the United States and invest in high yielding
securities in faster growing, lesser developed economies.
But Turkey has been hit particularly badly by a power
struggle between Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and an Islamic
cleric he accuses of concocting a corruption scandal in an
attempt to undermine him.
Turkish assets fell on Tuesday after the internet posting of
an audio tape suggesting Erdogan had connived with his son in
graft. The Prime Minister called the tape a fake and part of a
conspiracy against his country.
The corruption scandal along with rising inflation and
sustained falls in the lira have prompted rating agencies to cut
their outlook for Turkey and warn there could be a hard economic
landing.
As Western companies unveiled their 2013 results in recent
weeks, most of those with operations in Turkey said they were
committed to continuing to invest in the country. However, many
acknowledged bumps in their performance there.
U.S. carmaker Ford and German auto parts maker
ElringKlinger, which have plants in the country, said
the drop in the lira was eating into earnings. Foreign owned
factories rely heavily on foreign-made components and the weak
lira is pushing up the price of these.
British mobile phone group Vodafone said revenue growth at
its Turkish unit dropped almost 80 percent in the last quarter
of 2013, compared to the same period of 2012, due to a mix of
tougher regulation and price pressure.
Austrian oil group OMV, which is among the most reliant on
Turkey for earnings of all the foreign investors there said the
economic volatility was challenging the very profitability of
its Petrol Ofisi filling station and lubricants unit.
Joe Kaeser, Chief Executive of German engineering group,
Siemens, told investors in late January that his perception of
Turkey had shifted from being a market that was "peachy" for
businesses that sell infrastructure, energy and healthcare
equipment, to one where he now grouped the country among riskier
plays like Ukraine.
"If you had asked me a year ago or two years ago about
Turkey, I would have told you this is the place to be," he said
on an investor call.
"In the meantime we do see that those geopolitical impacts
have been spreading uncertainty also into the economic
development," he added.
BUOYANT MESSAGES
Turkey has enjoyed strong economic growth since Erdogan came
to power in 2002.
This and trade agreements with the European Union helped
make the country a magnet for European manufacturers which
wanted to access cheap labour, or consumer goods groups which
wanted to participate in an increasingly valuable market.
While the current instability is prompting some companies to
tighten risk management - BASF said it was reducing working
capital so that less cash was tied up in Turkey - none of the
more than a dozen companies contacted by Reuters said they had
plans to scale back investment.
"We monitor the situation daily but in the medium term we
remain positive and ready to invest," UniCredit's CEO Federico
Ghizzoni said earlier this month. He added the bank planned to
hire 2,000 people and open 60 branches in Turkey this year.
Kasper Rorsted, CEO of detergent maker Henkel, which is
building a factory in Turkey, said while the weaker lira did
force his company to cut prices, such fluctuations were common
in emerging markets and that his eye remained on the long term.
"The high inflation you right now have in Turkey with a big
devaluation of the Turkish lira you have to deal with it,"
said in a television interview with Reuters Insider.
European companies' commitment to Turkey is partly thanks
stagnant markets at home, analysts say.
But the view that Turkey is experiencing a temporary blip
and that growth and demand will recover to the vigorous levels
seen in the 2000s is too optimistic, said Fadi Hakura, Head of
Turkey Project at think tank Chatham House.
"Turkey has entered the middle income trap. Without
fundamental reform, such as upgrading its institutions for
governance and its human capital (through better education),
Turkey will likely see growth of only 2 to 4 percent over the
long term," he said, adding the country enjoyed around 5.2
percent growth since 2002.
Hakura said such fundamental reform currently looked
unlikely and consequently, the authorities were likely to
continue to rely on existing measures such as as higher interest
rates and lending restrictions to tackle the country's balance
of payments problems.
Such measures are bad news for companies seeking to tap the
Turkish consumer.
"Consumer based businesses will not likely enjoy the same
revenues and profits in the future that they have experienced
over the last decade," Hakura said.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan, Maria Sheahan and
Frank Siebelt in Frankfurt, James Davey and Paul Sandle in
London, Silvia Aloisi, Danilo Masoni and Isla Binnie, Milan,
Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels, Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf)