* Turkey no longer seeing big private equity deals
* Security concerns, political risk weigh
* Economic outlook clouded by security concerns
By Seda Sezer and Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, June 7 Once seen as a prime target for
private equity firms, Turkey's allure has waned as security
concerns and fears about President Tayyip Erdogan's growing
authoritarianism have knocked investor appetite - and the lira
currency.
Turkey has been hit by a spate of deadly bombings this year,
including two in Istanbul blamed on Islamic State and two in the
capital Ankara claimed by Kurdish militants. The mainly Kurdish
southeast has been scorched by violence after a ceasefire
between militants and the state fell apart last year.
Istanbul, Turkey's biggest city, was hit by another attack
on Tuesday, when a car bomb ripped through a police bus during
morning rush hour, killing 11 people and wounding 36 near the
main tourist district.
"The M&A activities of both strategic investors and private
equity funds are very low so far this year," said Mehmet Sami,
founding partner at Istanbul-based advisory firm Pretium.
"Some travellers, indeed some investors, are avoiding Turkey
just because of security concerns," he said, a reference to the
sharp drop-off in foreign tourist arrivals this year.
Turkey attracted some of the top names in private equity -
such as U.S. funds Carlyle and KKR - over the
last decade, thanks to years of stellar growth and its enviable
demographics, including the youngest population in Europe.
Even as broader sentiment is worsening, some still see
opportunities in the country. U.S. private equity firm Warburg
Pincus said in February it had hired a veteran local banker to
help it scour for deals, a vote of confidence in Turkish
domestic demand.
Turkey is grappling with a spillover from a five-year-old
Syrian civil war and Islamic State rocket attacks on border
towns. Heightening the tension, last year Ankara shot down a
Russian jet over Syria.
Mergers and acquisitions totalled $935 million in the first
four months of this year, according to consultancy Ernst &
Young, on track for the weakest year since 2009. Last year, M&A
totalled $15.5 billion, down from $22 billion in 2014, it said.
"I think what's making investors pause and observe as
opposed to rush to invest is the political situation and, to a
certain extent, the geopolitical situation," said Nikos
Stathopoulos, managing partner at buyout firm BC Partners.
BC Partners bought a majority stake in supermarket chain
Migros in 2008, later increasing its holding to 80.5
percent.
The deal, worth around $3 billion, was the largest leveraged
buyout in Turkey at the time. The fund last year sold half of
its stake to Turkey's Anadolu Group for around $800 million and
is on track to reap two times its original investment.
In 2007, KKR bought shipping company U.N. Ro-Ro Isletmeleri
for about 910 million euros. It sold it in 2014 to local private
equity firms Esas Holdings and Actera Partners in a deal sources
said was worth about 700 million euros.
Larger transactions, though, are becoming more rare.
"Fundraising is really bad right now," said a senior
executive at a local private equity firm, declining to be
identified. "After Turkey downed the Russian jet the impact was
enormous. People thought Erdogan was so unpredictable."
A steep fall in the lira hasn't helped. The lira lost a
fifth of its value against the dollar last year, and
11 percent against the euro, hurt by worries about
Erdogan's tightening grip on power.
Erdogan has repeatedly criticised the cost of credit in
Turkey, equating high interest rates with treason, sparking
concern about his influence over monetary policy.
The government has also cracked down on opposition
journalists, and, most recently, Ahmet Davutoglu was ousted as
prime minister last month after weeks of tension with Erdogan.
RISING CONSUMER
The deals that have taken place are mostly focused on
Turkish consumers, as investors bet that consumption may be able
to weather the political storm. Turkey's population is expected
to rise to more than 93 million by 2050, from 79 million now.
In April, South Korean movie theatre operator CJ CGV
said it would acquire all of cinema chain MARS
Entertainment Group for 605 million euros, from Turkey's Esas
and Actera, in what appears to be the biggest deal so far this
year.
British private equity firm Bridgepoint said last week it
was acquiring dried fruit and nuts producer Peyman from its
founders and Esas, a deal sources have said was worth around
$110 million.
Emerging markets focused private equity firm Abraaj said on
Monday it had acquired a near 10 percent stake in Turkey's
Fibabanka.
Still, potential sellers are not factoring in the political
risk, asking a premium that investors are now unwilling to pay.
"Some of the quality assets in the country continue to grow
regardless of the macro situation. That's what sellers will see.
They will see the performance of their company is very strong.
They will say: 'If I'm growing double-digits, I also demand a
double-digit multiple'," said BC Partners' Stathopoulos.
Selcuk Yorgancioglu, a partner at Abraaj Group, said deal
multiples were averaging high single-digits in Turkey.
For some long-term investors, though, Turkey will remain
attractive, despite the political worries.
"These long-term investor circles do not really care how
autocratic Turkey becomes, because they are already working with
countries such as Saudi and others around the world with bad
records on human rights," said Yusuf Muftuoglu, a senior adviser
at global consultancy Macro Advisory Partners.
"In more strategic circles, the question is will Turkey be
part of a new rising eastern bloc and turn away from the West.
As long as it remains somewhere in between, the political risk
is seen as manageable."
