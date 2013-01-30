* Gulf investors drawn to Turkey
* Portfolio inflows rose 60 pct in 2012
* Slew of forex-denominated Eurobonds expected
By Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, Jan 30 Turkish assets are riding a
wave of foreign portfolio investment as the country's deepening
capital markets, robust growth and hopes for a second
investment-grade rating catch the eye of yield-hungry fund
managers.
Gulf Arab investors, who traditionally poured money into
assets in debt-choked U.S. and European markets, have helped
drive the explosion in demand, joining funds from Europe, Asia
and the United States.
Foreign funds have been drawn in part by a widening range of
investment products, from a debut sovereign sukuk (Islamic bond)
issue last September, which attracted high Gulf demand, to a
continuing slew of foreign currency-denominated Eurobonds from
banks and corporations.
Turkish central bank data showed portfolio inflows last year
rose 60 percent to $35 billion. Foreign investors' bond
portfolios rose a net $16 billion in 2012 and bankers said
inflows to bonds had already exceeded $1.5 billion this year.
"Turkey is on the radar of most international portfolio
investors globally," said Giambattista Atzeni, vice president at
BNY Mellon Corporate Trust in Dubai.
"It's by far the most interesting emerging market in the
region with a deep capital market, favourable regulatory
environment and a diversified range of investment products."
Turkish banks issued $10.5 billion of forex-denominated
Eurobonds in 2012, a total which rises to $12.5 billion if
issues from corporates such as brewer Anadolu Efes
and oil refiner Tupras are included.
White goods maker Arcelik and Sabiha Gokcen
Havalimanlar, the company that operates Istanbul's second
airport, are in the pipeline to issue new foreign currency
Eurobonds this year.
A public debt-to-gross domestic product ratio below 40
percent, expected economic growth this year of around 4 percent
and a narrowing of the current account deficit - Turkey's major
economic weakness - mean investor appetite for Turkish assets is
likely to remain strong.
"Interest rates have fallen and we expect them to stay at
low levels for a while, but most importantly, unpredictable
risks in Turkey have fallen drastically," said Ahmet Yildirim,
general manager at bank Yapi Kredi Yatirim.
"It's wrong to say Turkey is rallying. It is getting where
it deserves to be."
INVESTMENT GRADE
Fitch gave Turkey its first investment-grade credit rating
in 18 years last November, an endorsement of the country's
economic transformation over the last decade under Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan. It highlighted Turkey's moderate and
declining debt burden and the health of its banks.
"After Fitch's rating upgrade, demand for Turkish assets has
risen so far that foreign investors are coming to us and saying
'we will buy whatever you issue'," Isbank Deputy General Manager
Erdal Aral said, adding that the bank was working on new
lira-based instruments.
Turkey needs at least one of the two other major ratings
agencies to follow suit for it to join benchmark investment-
grade bond indexes, a status that many funds require before
investing in a country.
Moody's, which rates Turkey just below investment grade at
Ba1 with a positive outlook, said on Monday that before it would
consider an upgrade, Turkey needed to improve its resilience to
external shocks by further narrowing its current account deficit
or boosting foreign reserves.
But Moody's also predicted strong exports and a slight
rebound in domestic demand would push economic growth up to 3.8
percent this year, and said a rebalancing in the economy had
already brought a decline in the current account deficit.
Many Turkish analysts expect Moody's to give Turkey its
second investment-grade rating later this year.
"I expect a rating upgrade from Moody's any time after
end-February," said the treasury manager of one Turkish bank.
"We have been seeing a noticeable inflow from the Gulf
region recently but it is not only coming from there. Is this a
balloon? Yes it is, but the party will go on until the music is
over."
SUSTAINABLE RETURNS?
Turkey's economy was the fastest-growing in Europe in 2011,
expanding 8.5 percent, but domestic demand slumped last year and
instead net exports drove growth as companies diversified into
new markets.
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said earlier this month that
the economy had successfully navigated a soft landing and that
this year would see a return to "strong and balanced" growth of
around 4 percent.
"If we look on an absolute basis Turkey looks rich, but if
you think of the options that people have who are running funds,
then it's not expensive," said Eric Lindenbaum, portfolio
manager for emerging debt at Invesco in New York.
"You scratch your head and think...Turkey at 6 percent? But
then what else will you buy? That's the kind of world we're
living in where Western bonds are giving you near zero yields so
you don't have that many options," he said.
"It's not the best reason to buy but at least in Turkey you
have good fundamentals to back it up."
Analysts doubt local Turkish bonds can repeat last year's
stellar performance, when they returned nearly 20 percent.
Manik Narain, an emerging markets strategist at UBS,
predicts around 8 percent returns in 2013, roughly in line with
the broader emerging market local currency debt sector.
"The vast majority of returns in local debt will be from
coupon so you could expect 6.5 percent return on coupon and 1
percent on currency," he said.
"There is not really obvious room for Turkey's local debt
market to outperform - foreign positioning is high, yields have
compressed and there is lack of currency upside."
Foreign investment in Turkish equities has also risen. The
stock market climbed 53 percent in 2012, making it one of the
world's biggest gainers, and it has risen 8 percent this year.
Foreigners invested a net $5.3 billion in Turkish stocks
last year against a net sale of $2 billion in 2011 and account
for around two thirds of stock market capitalisation, according
to data from the Istanbul stock exchange.
Bank of America/Merrill Lynch's January survey of global
fund managers showed Turkey, China and Russia were the markets
most favoured by emerging market equity investors, who have a
net overweight of 43 percent in each of those markets.
"Last year the stock market performance was spectacular and
it would be difficult to expect a similar performance this
year," said Aziz Unan, portfolio manager at Renaissance Asset
Management.
Turkish stocks are trading at 11.8 times forward earnings, a
slight premium to global emerging markets. Earnings growth is
expected to be around 11 percent this year, compared to 15
percent last year.