* Turkey's Palmet could raise at least $100 mln in IPO
* Plans for expansion in future
ISTANBUL Oct 1 Turkish energy company Palmet
plans to float a stake of about 20 percent in an initial public
offering (IPO) next year to raise money to expand its business,
Chairman Doganay Samuray said.
Istanbul-based Palmet, which distributes natural gas and
produces electricity, hopes to earn $100 million or more from
the IPO, Samuray told Reuters in an interview late on Monday.
Garanti Yatirim, a subsidiary of Garanti Bank, and
BGC Partners will advise Palmet.
"We will begin work on the public offering at the start of
2014. We will carry it out if Turkish and global market
conditions are appropriate," Samuray said.
Palmet plans to spend the money on building a 283-megawatt
hydroelectric dam project and expanding capacity at an existing
gas-powered plant, Samuray said.
Palmet targets an installed capacity of 683 megawatts by
2018 from a current 130 megawatts. Palmet expects earnings
before before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) of $40 million by year-end, Samuray also said.
Capital outflows from emerging markets in recent months,
sparked by fears the United States was tapering stimulus
measures, prompted some Turkish companies to cancel or delay
IPOs. Seven IPOS so far this year raised $676.6 million,
compared with $2.8 billion in 2012.