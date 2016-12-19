ISTANBUL Dec 19 Turkish commercial vehicle maker Otokar said on Monday it had signed a technology and licence deal with Iran's OGHAB concerning the export and sale of its Navigo buses.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, Otokar said the deal covered a three-year period with an option to extend by two years and said the deal could generate revenues of around 50 million lira ($14 million) annually. ($1 = 3.4963 liras) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)