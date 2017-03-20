ANKARA, March 20 Turkish energy investment firm Unit on Monday said would partner with South Korean energy conglomerate SK Group on the construction of five gas-fired power plants in Iran for a total of 5,000 megawatts (MW).

In a statement, Unit also said SK Group would take 30 percent of Unit International, which carries out operations in Iran. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)