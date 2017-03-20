BRIEF-APQ Global looking to raise capital to increase size of company
* Company is exploring a further capital raise in order to increase size of company
ANKARA, March 20 Turkish energy investment firm Unit on Monday said would partner with South Korean energy conglomerate SK Group on the construction of five gas-fired power plants in Iran for a total of 5,000 megawatts (MW).
In a statement, Unit also said SK Group would take 30 percent of Unit International, which carries out operations in Iran. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)
* Skanska renovates east end of Las Olas Boulevard in Florida, USA, for USD 49 million, about SEK 440 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Australian shares snapped a four-day winning streak on Thursday, hurt by weaker commodity prices and an overnight fall on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.