ANKARA Jan 31 Turkish oil refiner Tupras
continues to buy oil from Iran, Turkish Energy
Minister Taner Yildiz told reporters on Tuesday, despite U.S.
and EU unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic over
its suspected nuclear weapons programme
Turkey imports more than 30 percent of its daily consumption
from Iran, and as a non-member of the European Union is under no
obligation to observe an EU ban on imports of Iranian crude. The
United States is preparing to implement a fresh set of sanctions
aimed at halting the flow of funds into Iran.
Yildiz also said Turkey had applied to take Iran to
international arbitration over the price paid for gas imports on
Jan 16.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)