ANKARA Jan 31 Turkish oil refiner Tupras continues to buy oil from Iran, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told reporters on Tuesday, despite U.S. and EU unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic over its suspected nuclear weapons programme

Turkey imports more than 30 percent of its daily consumption from Iran, and as a non-member of the European Union is under no obligation to observe an EU ban on imports of Iranian crude. The United States is preparing to implement a fresh set of sanctions aimed at halting the flow of funds into Iran.

Yildiz also said Turkey had applied to take Iran to international arbitration over the price paid for gas imports on Jan 16. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)