ANKARA, July 30 Iran is expected to try to
revive demand for its oil in Turkey, its biggest European
customer, this week when, according to Turkish energy ministry
officials, its oil minister is to meet with Turkish officials in
Ankara.
Iranian oil minister Rostam Qasemi is expected to meet
Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz on Thursday to discuss
supplying oil and gas to one of Europe's fastest growing
economies, the officials said.
Tehran has struggled to find new buyers for its barrels
after U.S. and European Union sanctions succeeded in halving
Iran's global oil exports in the four months from February to
June.
Non-EU Turkey, which imported around 200,000 barrels a day
of Iranian crude in 2011, also sharply reduced shipments earlier
this year to win a waiver from U.S. sanctions that allows it to
continue purchasing Iranian crude through the second half of
2012.
A National Iranian Tanker Company oil tanker called the
Valor, is expected to arrive in Turkey on Tuesday, according to
ship tracking data on Reuters.
Iranian exports have declined steadily from the 2.2 million
bpd average in 2011 as oil buyers have cut imports to comply
with U.S. and European Union sanctions imposed to try to stop
the country's nuclear programme, which western governments say
includes atomic weapons.
Iran says its nuclear activities are peaceful.
Turkey also imports gas from Iran, but despite its huge gas
reserves, Iran's voracious appetite for its own gas has limited
its export potential and forced it to import the heating fuel
during the winter from Turkmenistan.
Iranian energy officials say that increased production from
the South Pars gas field, which it shares with Qatar, could
enable the country to boost exports.
