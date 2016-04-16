ANKARA, April 16 Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan said on Saturday his country and neighbouring Iran must
work together to help tackle the terrorism and sectarianism
shaking their region.
Ankara and Tehran are deeply divided in their views over
Syria's war, but they are looking to boost trade ties after
international sanctions on Iran were lifted in January.
In a joint news conference with Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani in Ankara, Erdogan said it was in both countries'
interest to reduce to a minimum the differences of opinion
between them.
"We have to work together to overcome the problems of
terrorism and sectarianism and the related humanitarian crises
that are shaking our region," Erdogan said.
Iran has been a strong strategic ally of Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad since the start of the uprising against him,
while Turkey has been one of his fiercest critics, supporting
his opponents and giving refuge to rebel fighters.
Turkey imports large amounts of natural gas from Iran and
the two countries are looking to boost banking and trade ties,
with the goal of tripling bilateral trade to $30 billion
annually in the coming years.
