ISTANBUL, April 7 Iran and Turkey should start trading in their own currencies instead of dollars or euros to avoid foreign exchange volatility, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"We shouldn't be under the pressure of other currencies," Erdogan told a joint news conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran. "We should do our purchases with Iranian money and Iranians with Turkish."

