* No supply disruption

* Turkey also getting gas from Russia, Azerbaijan

* Blast happened last Monday, cause unclear (Adds details)

By Orhan Coskun

ANKARA, Oct 14 The gas flow on a pipeline carrying Iranian natural gas to Turkey resumed on Sunday, almost a week after it was halted by an explosion in eastern Turkey, Turkey's energy minister said.

"The Turkey to Iran natural gas pipeline just started to pump this morning," Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told Reuters.

"Turkey is currently getting natural gas from Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan and we did not have any supply problems," he said.

The blast last Monday occurred in the area of Dogubayazit, a town in Agri province near the Iranian border, Turkish energy officials said. The cause was not clear.

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has claimed responsibility for repeated attacks on pipelines in Turkey in its 28-year-old armed campaign against the Turkish state which has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

Flows have also been halted several times on the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline carrying crude oil from Iraq to Turkey in recent months due to suspected sabotage blamed on the PKK, deemed a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall)