Russia, Turkey create investment fund for up $1 bln
MOSCOW, March 10 Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum on Friday creating a joint investment fund into which each country will invest up to $500 million.
ISTANBUL Feb 7 Turkish state-owned Halkbank will continue its existing transactions with Iran but some other banks have pulled back in response to pressure from the United States, Turkish Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said on Thursday.
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.
FRANKFURT, March 10 German state-controlled lender NordLB will inject money into its loss-making Bremer Landesbank (BLB) unit, which is suffering from a weak shipping market that is chipping away at its capital.