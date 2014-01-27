ANKARA Jan 27 Turkey's state-owned Halkbank
is expected to continue processing payments for
Iranian oil imports to Turkey, U.S. Treasury Undersecretary
David Cohen said on Monday.
"Halkbank has for some time been involved in handling oil
payments for importing oil from Iran into Turkey and we expect
that to continue," David Cohen, Undersecretary for Terrorism and
Financial Intelligence told reporters.
"We talked more broadly about sanctions ... on the banking
sector so that there is good clarity on the scope of sanctions
that remain in effect," Cohen said after his meeting with
Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Feridun Sinirlioglu.
An interim deal between Iran and the United States, Russia,
China, Britain, France and Germany - known as the P5+1 - came
into force last week, granting Iran a limited easing of
sanctions in return for temporary constraints on its uranium
enrichment and nuclear development.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk)