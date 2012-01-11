ISTANBUL Jan 11 Turkey's Halkbank has
received no official request to stop handling payments to Iran
for oil transactions but is studying U.S. moves to choke off the
Islamic Republic's revenue, Turkish daily Vatan reported on
Wednesday, citing its general manager.
On Dec. 31, President Barack Obama signed into law a fresh
set of sanctions targeting financial institutions that deal with
Iran's central bank to stem the flow of oil revenue and persuade
Tehran to abandon a suspected nuclear weapons programme.
Halkbank's general manager, Suleyman Aslan, told
Vatan the bank was monitoring developments closely after the
U.S. moves and noted that the legislation gives banks a warning
period of two to six months to comply.
"We haven't received anything so far. In any case the
central banks and state banks are given a time limit of two to
six months, which means we still have 180 days," Aslan was
quoted as saying by Vatan.
"Halkbank will not be involved in activities contradictory
to international regulations. We are monitoring the
developments. We will do what is necessary if the rules are
changed regarding our transactions," he said.
The Halkbank official was not immediately available for
comment when contacted by Reuters.
State-controlled Halkbank, Turkey's seventh-largest bank,
has emerged over the past 18 months as one of the few banks
willing to handle such transactions as Western countries impose
sanctions to block Iran's access to the international financial
system.
Halkbank handles payments by Tupras, Turkey's sole refiner,
a unit of the Koc Holding conglomerate, for Iranian
crude, according to industry officials with knowledge of the
transactions.
Halkbank has also provided a conduit for Indian refiners to
make payments since mid-2011, after the Reserve Bank of India,
under U.S. pressure, shut a previous channel.
In December, however, the Halkbank declined to open an
account for an additional Indian refiner, BPCL.
Turkey is complying with U.N. sanctions on neighboring Iran,
despite opposing the last set of measures imposed in mid-2010,
but has argued it is not compelled to adhere to harsher
sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union.
Under the most recent law introduced by Washington, Obama
can grant waivers to countries that significantly reduce their
dealings with Iran.
A Turkish energy ministry official has said a waiver will be
sought for Tupras. Turkey is heavily dependent on energy imports
from Iran.
