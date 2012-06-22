* Minister says France welcome but some political positions
still rankle
* Turkey cut ties over French bill on 1915 genocide
* Turkey says will keep taking in some Iran crude, payments
legal
(Adds Yildiz comments on resumption of French ties, settlement
of payments for Iranian crude oil imports)
By Melissa Akin
ST PETERSBURG, June 22 Turkey's resumption of
diplomatic ties with France means French companies may regain
some, if not full access to Turkey's energy sector, including
its nuclear industry, Turkey's Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said
on Friday.
After a meeting between Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan and new French President Francois Hollande, Ankara
announced on Thursday it would restore ties with France after a
six-month hiatus in a dispute over the 1915 mass killing of
Armenians by Ottoman Turks.
Ankara cancelled all economic, political and military
meetings with Paris in December after France's lower house of
parliament voted overwhelmingly in favour of a draft law to make
it illegal to deny that the killings amounted to genocide.
France's highest court overturned the law two months later
but the Turkish measures, which included restrictions on French
military aircraft and ships landing or docking on its territory,
have remained in place.
Yildiz said the government expected an improvement in
relations with Hollande in power.
"I believe that this burden will be taken out or removed
after the meeting (Hollande) had with his excellency Erdogan,"
Yildiz told reporters during an economic forum in St.
Petersburg, Russia.
"As the energy sector we are ready for a variety of
cooperation with France, although our projects and our business
is really large and we can not separate them from the
international politics," he said.
"Therefore we cannot ignore some political approaches that
will affect our industry. I believe that from now on the
prospects will be much better compared to the time of
(Hollande's predecessor Nicolas) Sarkozy."
Armenia, backed by many historians and parliaments, says
about 1.5 million Christian Armenians were killed in what is now
eastern Turkey during World War One in a deliberate policy of
genocide ordered by the Ottoman government.
Turkey says there was a heavy loss of life on both sides
during the fighting in which Armenian partisans supported
invading Russian forces.
Ties weakened during Sarkozy's term in office, when the
former French president was also an outspoken opponent of
Turkish membership in the European Union.
IRAN TIES
Noting Turkey's relationship with Iran was "not like the
relationship of any European countries with Iran," Yildiz said
Turkey would continue to import some Iranian crude oil after its
sole refiner cut imports of Iranian crude by 20 percent.
The EU itself has largely banned intake of Iranian crude
from July 1. Iran's oil buyers around the world have been
cutting imports to avoid U.S. financial sanctions which aim to
stop Iran's nuclear programme through effective limits on dollar
transactions.
Washington is pressing Turkey to cut Iranian supplies over
the next six months or face sanctions, but the 20 percent cut
has earned Ankara a 180-day exemption from financial sanctions,
during which Halkbank can make payments for imports.
"The oil trade being done with Iran right now is not
illegal. So trade operations are being implemented within all of
those laws and regulations," Yildiz, said, adding it was able to
pay for oil in Turkish lira.
He said the lost Iranian volumes would be replaced by Libyan
and Saudi Arabian crude, which have been in greater supply
through increased use of Saudi spare capacity and the recovery
of the Libyan energy industry from a violent uprising which
ousted Muammar Gaddafi.
(Editing by James Jukwey)