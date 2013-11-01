* Increasing sectarianism in Syria raises mutual concern
* Iranian foreign minister meets Turkish leaders
* Geneva talks high on agenda
By Humeyra Pamuk
ISTANBUL, Nov 1 Turkey and Iran said on Friday
they had common concerns about the increasingly sectarian nature
of Syria's civil war, signalling a thaw in a key Middle Eastern
relationship strained by stark differences over the conflict.
Iran has been a staunch ally of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad since the start of the 32-month-old uprising against
him, while Turkey has been one of his fiercest critics,
supporting the opposition and giving refuge to rebel fighters.
But the election in June of President Hassan Rouhani, a
relative moderate who says he wants to thaw Iran's icy relations
with the West, and shared concern over the rise of al Qaeda in
Syria, have spurred hopes of a rapprochement.
"Sitting here together with the Iranian foreign minister you
can be sure we will be working together to fight these types of
scenarios which aim to see a sectarian conflict," Turkish
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told a conference in Istanbul.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who held
talks with Turkish President Abdullah Gul in Istanbul and was
due to meet Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan later in Ankara,
echoed the comments, saying that sectarian unrest posed an even
greater risk than the use of chemical weapons.
"I believe sectarian conflict is even a greater threat and
it is not confined to one region," Zarif said.
"If the flames of sectarianism rage in the Middle East, you
will see the results in the streets of London, New York, Rome
and Madrid," he told the conference.
While deep divisions remain between Ankara and Tehran over
the conflict in Syria, particularly over the role of Assad in
any transitional government, diplomats and government officials
say both sides want to mend a relationship which could be key to
wider diplomatic efforts towards a solution.
"Both Iran and Turkey are at a point where they think they
can work together on Syria," a senior Turkish official said.
"Both countries believe the situation needs an urgent
solution. But the big question is how," he told Reuters.
GENEVA 2
A long-delayed international peace conference in Geneva,
first proposed in May, would be high on the agenda in Zarif's
conversations with Erdogan, government sources said.
Arab and Western officials told Reuters this week that
international powers were unlikely to meet their goal of
convening the "Geneva 2" talks later this month, largely due to
differences over who will represent the opposition.
Turkey has long argued that Iran and Iraq, another neighbour
with whom Ankara has been trying to mend fences, should be
involved in the talks if they are to be credible.
Tehran's desire to participate in a June 2012 meeting on
Syria hosted by the United Nations in Geneva was a major bone of
contention between Washington and Moscow, Assad's key ally.
"For Geneva 2 to be meaningful there must be a clear
political strategy and there must be Russia and Iran at the
table. Both of them must be included and so must Iraq," a source
close to the Turkish government said.
With al Qaeda-linked groups such as Jabhat al-Nusra and the
Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) taking territory in
parts of northern Syria near Turkey's border in recent weeks,
pressure for a resolution has been mounting.
"Turkey and Iran's positions have moved closer, because I
think Turkey also has realised the threat of these radical
elements on its border," a regional diplomatic source said,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
"There are still disagreements, but I think these
disagreements can and must be overcome because both Turkey and
Iran are key to the stability of the region."