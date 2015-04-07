(Recasts, adds Erdogan comment on gas, background on gas
dispute)
By Daren Butler and Babak Dehghanpisheh
ISTANBUL/BEIRUT, April 7 Turkish President
Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani agreed to
boost trade and signed a slew of deals at a meeting on Tuesday,
but steered clear of directly addressing differences over
conflict-ridden Yemen.
Erdogan paid a one-day visit to Iran at a time when
relations between Ankara and Tehran -- already strained by
disagreements over Syria -- have been battered by events in
Yemen, where they have backed opposing combatants.
Erdogan has accused Iran of trying to dominate the region.
Some Iranian lawmakers had called for Tehran to cancel his
visit, with one politician saying the Turkish president wanted
to rebuild the Ottoman Empire.
But analysts have said that the friction between the
neighbours will be kept in check by economic dependency. Turkey
needs Iranian gas and sanctions-hit Tehran desperately needs
export markets.
Speaking at a joint news conference broadcast on Turkish
television, both Erdogan and Rouhani sought to play down the
regional tension, without making any concrete suggestions.
"I don't look at the sect. It does not concern me whether
Shi'a or Sunni, what concerns me is Muslims," Erdogan said.
"We have to put an end to this bloodshed, this death."
Erdogan, a devout Sunni Muslim has backed a Saudi-led
military campaign against Houthi insurgents in Yemen. Tehran
supports the Shi'ite Houthis.
"We both believed that it is necessary for us to witness the
end of war and bloodletting in Yemen as soon as possible,"
Rouhani said.
The two presidents signed eight agreements and took pains to
emphasise the need for greater economic cooperation, with
Erdogan saying they were far behind a target to lift trade
volume to $30 billion, from $14 billion last year.
Trade between Ankara and Tehran has also been hampered by a
dispute over the price of natural gas.
Turkey, which imports 10 billion cubic meters of Iranian gas
a year, took Iran to the International Chamber of Commerce in
Switzerland in 2012 after Tehran rejected a complaint that the
price was too high.
At Tuesday's press conference, Erdogan said Turkey would buy
more natural gas from Iran if it were cheaper.
He also said Turkey and Iran should start trading in their
own currencies instead of dollars or euros to avoid foreign
exchange volatility.
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)