* Visit is first by a Turkish PM in two years
* Iran seen opening up after election, sanctions lifted
* Turkey could be major trade beneficiary
* Deep divisions on Syria, Saudi Arabia
By Orhan Coskun and Tulay Karadeniz
ANKARA, March 4 The first visit by a Turkish
prime minister to Iran in two years is unlikely to narrow deep
divisions over Syria's war, but it could boost trade ties as the
lifting of sanctions on Tehran and political gains by reformists
clear the way for a business boom.
Turkey, the region's economic powerhouse, could be one of
the major beneficiaries as President Hassan Rouhani, bolstered
by reformist gains in elections last month, pursues plans to
strengthen the private sector and welcome foreign investors.
Trade and energy ties will be high on the agenda during
Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu's visit on Friday and
Saturday, accompanied by his energy and development ministers,
other members of the cabinet and business leaders.
But differences on Syria, where Shi'ite Iran backs President
Bashar al-Assad and Turkey backs the mainly Sunni Muslim
opposition, will also be on the table, officials on both sides
said. Iran is also concerned by Turkey's deepening ties with
Saudi Arabia, with which Tehran has cut diplomatic relations.
"We are in an environment of very big and deep problems with
developments in the Middle East ... It wouldn't be right to
expect the two countries to agree on every subject," said a
senior Turkish government official, one of several to speak
about the visit in advance on condition of anonymity.
"We don't expect to solve everything in one meeting but it's
now necessary to move our relationship forward ... Regional
issues, notably Syria, increasing trade and cooperation will
form the basis of the discussions."
Turkish trade with Iran reached around $22 billion in 2012
before dropping off sharply to less than half that by last year
as international sanctions on Tehran were tightened. Turkish
Economy Minister Mustafa Elitas told Reuters last month that
Ankara aims to reach $30 billion in bilateral trade by 2023.
"Iran presents serious opportunities, they're extremely open
to future cooperation," said a source in the Turkish automotive
industry who has made several recent visits to Iran.
"There's huge appetite for Turkish business. It's a
neighbouring country where Turkish is widely spoken, with a
similar culture. It's very easy to engage with Iranian
business," he said, adding there were already signs of movement
on industry reforms since the Feb. 26 election.
The vote ended more than a decade of conservative domination
of the legislature and the Assembly of Experts, a body that
oversees the Islamic republic's supreme leader. The outgoing
parliament, filled with hardliners suspicious of detente with
the West, had acted as a brake on Rouhani's plans to boost
foreign investment and trade.
"Iran is a very attractive market for Turkish businessmen
and ways of developing trade will definitely be taken up during
the visit," a senior Iranian official said.
MUTUAL STABILITY
The lifting of sanctions against Iran in January could prove
a mixed blessing for Turkey, opening up access to a
fast-growing, lucrative market, but one that could someday rival
Ankara as an investment destination and exporter.
Turkey's output of nearly $800 billion in 2014 was almost
double that of Iran, which has a similar-sized population. But
government incentives, a well educated workforce, and vast oil
reserves that obviate the need for energy imports could help
Tehran close the gap in the coming years.
A second senior Turkish official said that Davutoglu's
visit, during which he will meet Rouhani, comes at a critical
time and that both sides understood their economic futures were
dependent on containing instability in the wider region.
"Turkey and Iran need to adopt a common stance on protecting
their two countries, acting together and fighting Islamic
State," the official said.
"Syria is the most serious problem but differences of
opinion must be put aside faced with a common enemy. In this
sense, this meeting may be the first kernel," he said.
Sinan Ulgen, head of the EDAM think-tank in Istanbul, said
Turkey and Iran needed to find at least a few common
denominators for a fragile cessation of hostilities in Syria to
become more lasting and facilitate a political solution.
"If Turkey and Iran cannot agree on these subjects, there is
a pretty low prospect of the conflict in Syria being brought to
an end," he said, adding that the talks in Tehran would likely
touch on Assad's future and political transition in Syria.
Turkey, along with Western and Arab countries, say Assad
must leave power. Iran and Russia have stood by him.
Turkish officials will also push for the implementation of
an International Chamber of Commerce arbitration court ruling
last month that Iran should discount the price of natural gas it
exports to Turkey by 10-15 percent, backdated to 2011.
Turkey imports 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas
from Iran annually, or about a fifth of its annual needs. Tehran
would like to sell it double that amount, but Turkish officials
say price problems remain a sticking point.
"Turkey's purchase of more gas from Iran would be a positive
development but it is not realistic in the current climate," a
third Turkish official said.
(Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi and Can Sezer; writing
