* Iranian official had suggested nuclear cooperation with
Turkey
* Turkey, Iran have oil, gas trade ties
* Turkey to sign oil exploration deal next week
(Adds quote, oil exploration, background)
ANKARA, Nov 16 Turkey has no plans for
cooperation with Iran to build nuclear power plants, Energy
Minister Taner Yildiz said on Wednesday, a day after a senior
Iranian official had floated the possibility.
Mohammad Javad Larijani, a foreign affairs adviser to
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said in New York on Tuesday
that the Islamic Republic was willing to share its nuclear
technology with neighbouring countries, suggesting it could help
Turkey build an atomic power plant.
"Iran is an important neighbouring country. We have oil and
gas trade, but cooperation in the area of nuclear power stations
is not currently on our agenda," Yildiz told reporters.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog reported last week that Iran
appeared to have worked covertly on designing atomic bombs and
may be continuing research to that end, and Tehran is under U.N.
sanctions over its disputed nuclear activity.
Larijani said that Iran was ready to share its nuclear
capability with neighbours and friendly countries in the region.
"Turkey is for years trying to have a nuclear power plant
but no country in the West is willing to build that for them,"
Larijani said, adding that Iran did not have a "concrete
proposal" for nuclear cooperation with Turkey or another state.
Energy-hungry Turkey has ambitious plans to build up a civil
nuclear power capability and has been in talks with Russia and
Japan about it. Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is
among the firms interested in a Turkish deal.
Last year Turkey awarded Russia's Atomstroyexport a contract
to build its first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu on the
country's Mediterranean coast.
Larijani described last week's International Atomic Energy
|Agency report on Iranian nuclear activity as "a disgrace to the
professionalism of this institution". Iran says it wants nuclear
energy only for electricity, not for bombs.
In his comments to reporters, Yildiz also said Turkey would
sign an oil exploration deal next week and that the country was
in talks with Shell Oil Co on the matter.
A story in Turkish newspaper Sabah on Wednesday said Turkish
oil company TPAO and Shell had reached an agreement in principle
on exploration in an exclusive economic zone in the
Mediterranean Sea.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)