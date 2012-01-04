(Adds energy minister, Davutoglu expected in Iran, background)
ANKARA Jan 4 Turkey will seek a waiver
from the United States to exempt its biggest refiner Tupras from
new U.S. sanctions on institutions that deal with Iran's central
bank, a Turkish energy ministry official told Reuters on
Wednesday.
U.S. President Barack Obama signed the new sanctions into
law on New Year's Eve, which if implemented fully would prevent
most refineries from paying for Iranian crude, the first Western
measure that could have serious impact on Iran's oil industry.
The law would strip any financial institution dealing with
Iran's central bank from access to the U.S. financial system.
However, the law allows Obama to issue waivers to firms in
countries that significantly reduce dealings with Iran, or at
any time when it is either in the U.S. national interest or
necessary for energy market stability.
U.S. officials have said they will discuss with allies how
to implement the law without causing havoc in oil markets.
U.S. ally Turkey gets about 30 percent of its oil from
neighbour Iran, and Tupras - Turkey's biggest crude
oil importer, owned by its largest conglomerate, Koc Holding
- is a big buyer of Iranian crude.
The energy ministry official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, said a Turkish energy official would meet a
representative of the U.S. embassy in Turkey to learn more about
the content of the new U.S. law.
NATO member Turkey has deepened economic and financial ties
with Iran in recent years, despite Western efforts to isolate
Tehran under sanctions aimed at forcing it to stop work on its
nuclear activities.
Turkey's Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said Tupras will
continue to buy oil from Iran "until there is a new
development".
"Iran is one of the countries Tupras imports oil from. We
have not received information on the new sanctions. Tupras
continues to buy oil today," Yildiz told reporters.
Iran said on Dec. 24 it had extended its crude export
contract with Turkey for 2012.
Turkey bought 217,000 barrels of oil per day from Iran in
mid-2011, or 30.6 percent of its imports, according to the
International Energy Agency, making it the sixth
biggest buyer of Iranian crude.
Turkey's Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu is expected to
visit Tehran later on Wednesday for talks on Iran's nuclear
programme and developments in neighbouring Iraq and Syria.
Iran has threatened to take action if the U.S. Navy moves an
aircraft carrier into the Gulf, Tehran's most aggressive
statement yet after weeks of sabre-rattling as new U.S. and EU
financial sanctions take a toll on its economy.
The U.S. sanctions and the prospect of new sanctions this
month from the European Union appear to be having an impact on
Iran's ability to find buyers for its oil at global prices.
China, the largest buyer by far of Iranian oil, has cut its
purchases for January by more than half from 2011 levels.
